Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO) Insider Eric Guichard Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) insider Eric Guichard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $179,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,315.38. This represents a 30.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Silvaco Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Silvaco Group stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57. Silvaco Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $21.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SVCO shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Silvaco Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Silvaco Group from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Silvaco Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvaco Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvaco Group by 111.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 74,644 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Silvaco Group in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,788,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silvaco Group by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 45,977 shares in the last quarter.

About Silvaco Group

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

