Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) Short Interest Update

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the October 15th total of 129,300 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Silo Pharma Price Performance
Shares of SILO stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.13. 220,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,552. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. Silo Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $4.50.
Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Silo Pharma had a negative net margin of 5,255.05% and a negative return on equity of 63.95%.
About Silo Pharma
Silo Pharma Inc operates as a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing therapeutics that address underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in formulations and drug delivery systems.
