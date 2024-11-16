Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1333 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance

SILA stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,689. Sila Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Sila Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

About Sila Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sila Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sila Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.