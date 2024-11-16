Signing Day Sports (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, November 18th

Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, November 18th. The 1-48 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, November 15th.

Signing Day Sports Stock Performance

SGN opened at $0.18 on Friday. Signing Day Sports has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $2.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Signing Day Sports stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,458,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signing Day Sports were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Signing Day Sports

Signing Day Sports, Inc, a technology company, engages in developing and operating platforms to give student-athletes the opportunity to go to college and continue playing sports. The company offers Signing Day Sports, a sports recruitment platform that help athletes get discovered and recruited by coaches and recruiters across the country.

