Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,175 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 22,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $169.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.70 and a 52 week high of $173.71. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

