Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 118,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $765,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 97,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 21,379 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,818,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,289,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,960,000 after acquiring an additional 53,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $61.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $46.60 and a 52 week high of $63.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average of $57.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1912 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

