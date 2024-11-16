Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 118,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $765,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 97,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 21,379 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,818,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,289,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,960,000 after acquiring an additional 53,575 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of RDVY opened at $61.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $46.60 and a 52 week high of $63.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average of $57.00.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/11 – 11/15
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.