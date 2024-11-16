Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 689 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 183,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,435,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 130,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FTLS stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $54.78 and a twelve month high of $66.12. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.75.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

