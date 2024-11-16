Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 554 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $27.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

