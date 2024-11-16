Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGF. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IGF stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.27. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $55.32.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

