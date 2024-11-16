Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $707,000 Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 10,270,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,647,000 after purchasing an additional 331,322 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,658,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,146,000 after purchasing an additional 705,436 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,982,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,778,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,406,000 after purchasing an additional 152,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,429,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,914,000 after purchasing an additional 122,392 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $41.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.22. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

