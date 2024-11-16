Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,012,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,435,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $280.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $211.36 and a 52-week high of $294.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.29.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

