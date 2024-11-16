Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSFF. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 144.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 830,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,422,000 after buying an additional 490,784 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 256.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 580,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after buying an additional 417,860 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 528.6% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 78,358 shares during the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 671,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,296,000 after acquiring an additional 73,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after acquiring an additional 63,417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $356.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.53.

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

