Short Interest in Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Declines By 19.1%

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 340,500 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the October 15th total of 420,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,702.5 days.
Xero Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of XROLF opened at $107.85 on Friday. Xero has a 52-week low of $64.50 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.70 and its 200-day moving average is $92.15.
Xero Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Xero
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Xero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.