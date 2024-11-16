Short Interest in Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Declines By 19.1%

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 340,500 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the October 15th total of 420,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,702.5 days.

Xero Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of XROLF opened at $107.85 on Friday. Xero has a 52-week low of $64.50 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.70 and its 200-day moving average is $92.15.

Xero Company Profile

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Xero, an open platform that connects small businesses to a range of solutions, which helps to manage their finances. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook or Xero Ledger.

