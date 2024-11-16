Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Decreases By 17.0%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,500 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the October 15th total of 486,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,035.0 days.

UCB Trading Down 10.1 %

OTCMKTS UCBJF traded down $19.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.00. 183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317. UCB has a 1-year low of $72.25 and a 1-year high of $194.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.75.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

