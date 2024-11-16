Short Interest in Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINZ) Rises By 56.3%

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the October 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 Stock Down 0.1 %

TRINZ stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,245. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39. Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $25.84.

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

