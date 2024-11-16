Short Interest in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Increases By 40.0%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the October 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 979,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several research firms have commented on TRMD. Fearnley Fonds upgraded TORM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of TORM from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of TORM during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in TORM by 76.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in TORM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in TORM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TORM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMD opened at $22.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.47. TORM has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $40.47.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. TORM had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TORM will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.876 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.33%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.05%.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

