Short Interest in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Expands By 45.9%

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the October 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth $186,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 310.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the period.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBLD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.56. 33,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,360. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $17.89.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

