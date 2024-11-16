Short Interest in Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT) Declines By 12.5%

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of Themes Robotics & Automation ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.63. 148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442. Themes Robotics & Automation ETF has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $28.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05.
About Themes Robotics & Automation ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Themes Robotics & Automation ETF
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes Robotics & Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.