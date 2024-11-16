Short Interest in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Decreases By 39.2%

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,700 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the October 15th total of 412,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PIPR. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $472,944.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,556.72. The trade was a 8.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 49.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,395,000 after purchasing an additional 205,584 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $14,645,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,139,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after acquiring an additional 30,942 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,950,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

PIPR opened at $336.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.28. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $150.30 and a fifty-two week high of $347.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.04. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Further Reading

