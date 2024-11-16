Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Declines By 20.0%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Pan Pacific International Price Performance
DQJCY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.73. 107,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,760. Pan Pacific International has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $28.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.83.
About Pan Pacific International
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pan Pacific International
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- How Whitestone REIT is Transforming Sunbelt Retail Growth
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.