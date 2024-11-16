Short Interest in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Declines By 17.7%

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,400 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the October 15th total of 521,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 168,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 227.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFBK remained flat at $13.46 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,438. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.79. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $577.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 81.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

