Short Interest in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Drops By 23.6%

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the October 15th total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 210.8% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 88,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 60,262 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.1% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 39,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 20.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NHS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.71. 331,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,647. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $8.67.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

