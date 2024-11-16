Short Interest in MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Declines By 37.4%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the October 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MicroCloud Hologram Price Performance

MicroCloud Hologram stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. MicroCloud Hologram has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

Get MicroCloud Hologram alerts:

About MicroCloud Hologram

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

Receive News & Ratings for MicroCloud Hologram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroCloud Hologram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.