Short Interest in MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Declines By 37.4%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the October 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MicroCloud Hologram Price Performance
MicroCloud Hologram stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. MicroCloud Hologram has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.
About MicroCloud Hologram
