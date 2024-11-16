Short Interest in Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH) Grows By 57.1%

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Metalpha Technology Stock Down 11.2 %

Shares of MATH stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Metalpha Technology has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

Metalpha Technology Company Profile

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in Hong Kong. The company offers digital asset-based wealth management services, which include issuing traditional financial and cryptocurrency derivative products to over-the-counter clients, providing crypto derivative market making services, and proprietary trading of digital assets and crypto derivative products; and securities advising and asset management services.

