Short Interest in JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Rises By 50.9%

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,018,500 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the October 15th total of 5,313,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 80,185.0 days.
JAPAN POST BANK Stock Performance
Shares of JPSTF stock remained flat at $9.18 on Friday. JAPAN POST BANK has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47.
About JAPAN POST BANK
