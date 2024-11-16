Short Interest in JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Rises By 50.9%

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,018,500 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the October 15th total of 5,313,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 80,185.0 days.

JAPAN POST BANK Stock Performance

Shares of JPSTF stock remained flat at $9.18 on Friday. JAPAN POST BANK has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47.

Get JAPAN POST BANK alerts:

About JAPAN POST BANK

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for JAPAN POST BANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAPAN POST BANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.