Short Interest in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Decreases By 29.9%

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the October 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,422,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 42,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 18,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.50. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $61.30 and a 52 week high of $82.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

