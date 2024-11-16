Short Interest in Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST) Grows By 48.8%

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the October 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:FMST traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.95. 10,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,593. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 3.20. Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68.

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the hard-rock exploration and acquisition of lithium properties in Canada. Its lithium properties cover approximately 43,000 acres in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and hosts a Lac Simard South property in a lithium camp situated on approximately 11,400 acres in Quebec.

