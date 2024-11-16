Short Interest in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Rises By 16.4%

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the October 15th total of 7,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $118,883.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,712.04. This represents a 4.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $228,662.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,372.56. This trade represents a 9.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,493 shares of company stock worth $1,097,753. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,159,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,620,000 after purchasing an additional 259,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,437,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,786 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 28.4% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,013,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,908,000 after acquiring an additional 666,681 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Five9 by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,667,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,919,000 after purchasing an additional 210,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,307,000 after purchasing an additional 446,151 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Five9 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.85. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.82.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

