Short Interest in FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Declines By 17.9%

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the October 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.
FIBRA Terrafina Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CBAOF remained flat at $1.88 during midday trading on Friday. FIBRA Terrafina has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07.
About FIBRA Terrafina
