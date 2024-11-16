Short Interest in FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Declines By 17.9%

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the October 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

FIBRA Terrafina Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBAOF remained flat at $1.88 during midday trading on Friday. FIBRA Terrafina has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07.

About FIBRA Terrafina

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina’s portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

