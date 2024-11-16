Short Interest in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Declines By 24.8%

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the October 15th total of 151,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.98. 76,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,392. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $703.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $19.63.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 47.06% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAP. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 2,226,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,187,000 after buying an additional 382,542 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 31.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 64,902 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at about $4,878,000. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 12.4% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 252,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 0.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 141,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCAP

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.