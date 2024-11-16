Short Interest in Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Expands By 25.6%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the October 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Country Garden Trading Up 0.8 %

CTRYY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. 1,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,757. Country Garden has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $5.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

