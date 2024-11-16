Short Interest in Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Expands By 25.6%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the October 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Country Garden Trading Up 0.8 %
CTRYY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. 1,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,757. Country Garden has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $5.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61.
Country Garden Company Profile
