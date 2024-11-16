Short Interest in Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Grows By 14.8%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,091,700 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 1,822,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CJREF stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Friday. 7,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,011. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.83. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.78.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services.

