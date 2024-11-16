Short Interest in Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Drops By 23.2%

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the October 15th total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Conduit Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Activity at Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other Conduit Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ltd Nirland sold 333,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $33,317.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. This trade represents a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,658,000 shares of company stock valued at $386,136. 34.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,421,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945,489. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $7.83.

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

