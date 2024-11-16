Short Interest in Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Drops By 23.2%

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the October 15th total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Conduit Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,421,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945,489. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $7.83.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.
