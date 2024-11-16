Short Interest in China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Expands By 12.2%

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,122,600 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the October 15th total of 13,474,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 75,613.0 days.

China Everbright Environment Group Stock Performance

CHFFF remained flat at $0.46 during trading on Friday. China Everbright Environment Group has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45.

China Everbright Environment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.12%.

About China Everbright Environment Group

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company’s Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food and kitchen waste treatment, leachate and fecal treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, fly ash landfill, medical waste, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy and methane-to-energy plants.

