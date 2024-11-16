Short Interest in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Decreases By 13.4%

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CHEK

Check-Cap Stock Down 3.3 %

About Check-Cap

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 25,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,356. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. Check-Cap has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.39.

(Get Free Report)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.