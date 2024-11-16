Short Interest in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Decreases By 13.4%

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Check-Cap Stock Down 3.3 %
About Check-Cap
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
