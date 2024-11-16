Short Interest in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Drops By 21.2%

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the October 15th total of 18,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

CF Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFBK traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $140.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.53. CF Bankshares has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $619,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $2,774,000. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its position in CF Bankshares by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 51,498 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CF Bankshares by 72.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,325 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

