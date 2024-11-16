Short Interest in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Grows By 54.6%

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 942,500 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the October 15th total of 609,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 471,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.
Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 241.31% and a negative net margin of 1,010.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.32.
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company’s lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.
