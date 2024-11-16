Short Interest in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Grows By 54.6%

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 942,500 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the October 15th total of 609,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 471,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 241.31% and a negative net margin of 1,010.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,935,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 120,660 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 210,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 32,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cara Therapeutics

About Cara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company’s lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.