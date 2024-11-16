Short Interest in BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) Declines By 32.5%

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the October 15th total of 97,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BTCS in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BTCS
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BTCS
BTCS Stock Performance
Shares of BTCS stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. 6,114,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,062. BTCS has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $5.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $71.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.55.
BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). BTCS had a net margin of 366.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BTCS will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BTCS
BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BTCS
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- How Whitestone REIT is Transforming Sunbelt Retail Growth
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.