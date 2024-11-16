Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Drops By 19.4%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the October 15th total of 369,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.4 days.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 5.1 %

BTAFF traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,975. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $40.16.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

