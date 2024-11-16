Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Drops By 19.4%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the October 15th total of 369,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.4 days.
British American Tobacco Trading Up 5.1 %
BTAFF traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,975. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $40.16.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than British American Tobacco
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.