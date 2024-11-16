Short Interest in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Decreases By 16.1%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the October 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 581,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Baozun

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Baozun by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 78,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,970 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Baozun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:BZUN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.43. 388,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,328. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. Baozun has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $329.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, CLSA cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.80 to $2.20 in a report on Friday, August 30th.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands’ store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

