Short Interest in Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Decreases By 14.4%

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,800 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the October 15th total of 225,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AYTU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 500,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 28,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Performance

AYTU opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. Aytu BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu BioPharma ( NASDAQ:AYTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 8.28%.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.

