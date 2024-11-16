Short Interest in Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Decreases By 14.4%

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,800 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the October 15th total of 225,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AYTU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 500,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 28,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.
Aytu BioPharma Stock Performance
AYTU opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. Aytu BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61.
About Aytu BioPharma
Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aytu BioPharma
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Flutter Entertainment Can Be a Blue-Chip Sports Betting Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.