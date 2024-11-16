Short Interest in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Drops By 12.3%

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the October 15th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avinger Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGR Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 2.57% of Avinger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.15. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $5.45.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 5,527.11% and a negative net margin of 261.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avinger will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Further Reading

