Short Interest in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Increases By 25.0%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APWC opened at $1.81 on Friday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.