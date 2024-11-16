Short Interest in Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Rises By 23.2%

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the October 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.7 days.

Asante Gold Price Performance

Shares of ASGOF opened at C$0.86 on Friday. Asante Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.89.

Get Asante Gold alerts:

About Asante Gold

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.