Short Interest in Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Rises By 23.2%

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the October 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.7 days.
Asante Gold Price Performance
Shares of ASGOF opened at C$0.86 on Friday. Asante Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.89.
About Asante Gold
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Asante Gold
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Asante Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.