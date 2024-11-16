Short Interest in Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Rises By 42.3%

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,800 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the October 15th total of 301,400 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 609,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclarion

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aclarion stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 115,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.40% of Aclarion as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $1.60) on shares of Aclarion in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Aclarion Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of ACON stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25. Aclarion has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $7.40.

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Aclarion had a negative return on equity of 910.84% and a negative net margin of 10,967.15%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Aclarion will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

Further Reading

