Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 36 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $602.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $591.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $569.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $452.47 and a 12-month high of $626.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.