Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 138 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,935 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,521,000 after purchasing an additional 722,041 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,736,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,239,000 after purchasing an additional 411,163 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,364,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,163,000 after purchasing an additional 211,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,413,000 after purchasing an additional 691,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $112.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $133.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.28 and its 200 day moving average is $110.11.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.22.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

