Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. This trade represents a 9.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $585,594.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,967.28. This trade represents a 16.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,270 shares of company stock worth $26,196,718 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $86.98 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $53.56 and a 12-month high of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $128.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

