Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 39,485 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,485 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,162,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alight by 18.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,066,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,041,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,454 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alight by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 11,097,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alight by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,575,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alight news, Director William P. Foley II sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $41,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 883,323 shares in the company, valued at $7,287,414.75. This represents a 84.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alight from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

Alight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALIT opened at $7.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. Alight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.39 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Alight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

