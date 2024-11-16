Seelaus Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,761,000 after buying an additional 257,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after buying an additional 237,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after buying an additional 10,232,214 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $588.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $507.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $578.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $555.55. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $450.19 and a 52 week high of $603.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

